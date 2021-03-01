Man who owned Spearfish business sentenced to prison, ordered to forfeit $15 million

Judge Karen Schreier sentenced Anderson to 51 months in prison and ordered him to forfeit $15,311,927. She is allowing Anderson, who was not jailed pre-trial, to self-surrender by March 15.

The forfeiture amount represents the net profit from Anderson’s fraudulent activity, according to a motion from prosecutors. He already paid $150,000 before sentencing. It’s unclear if the money will only go to the federal government or also to those he defrauded.

Anderson carried out his scheme through the Bar Two Bar Ranch, Green Leaf Resources and four other related businesses, according to the factual basis document he signed.

“I voluntarily and intentionally devised a scheme to defraud others out of money by means of false representations” by operating businesses that “exploits the organic grain market” from 2012 through 2018, he wrote in the document.

“I purchased thousands of tons of small grain and seed products from non-organic suppliers and then re-sold those products to wholesale distributors, brokers and other buyers at marked-up prices, falsely representing the products were organic,” Anderson wrote.