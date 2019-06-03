The man who showed up to the Red Cloud Indian School with weapons last year after making a bizarre and threatening video was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.
Daniel Richardson, Jr., a 62-year-old from Tennessee, was sentenced by Judge Karen Schreier at the federal court in Rapid City for possessing an unregistered firearm, a crime that carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison. Schreier ordered Richardson to spend two years on supervised release after his prison sentence and to forfeit his guns, ammunition and silencers, according to court documents.
As part of Richardson's plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing a gun in a school zone and making a threat.
Schreier handed down her sentence after hearing from Richardson, two Red Cloud employees, the Pine Ridge Reservation police chief and an FBI agent. Chief Robert Ecoffey explained how he left a voicemail for Richardson telling him not to set foot on the reservation, Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Patterson told the Journal.
Ron Parsons, the U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, praised Ecoffey and the entire Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety for safely apprehending Richardson.
"This case is an example of how open lines of communication and quick, decisive action by law enforcement can prevent potential tragedy," Parsons said in a news release.
One employee said she felt so threatened by the video that she stayed home from school, while the other said Richardson showed him a gun and machete in the school parking lot, Patterson told the Journal. The judge also watched videos Richardson created and listened to a phone call of him telling his wife not to speak with FBI.
After sentencing, Thomas Diggins, Richardson's defense lawyer, told Schreier that his client wanted Red Cloud to return his donation, according to court records. Diggins could not be reached for comment.
Richardson donated $1,000 to Red Cloud, a private Jesuit school in Pine Ridge, and received a thank you note inviting him to an open house on Sept. 21, 2018, according to the factual basis document he signed.
He then sent an administrator a video called "Froggy got ambushed by Jesuits," the document says. In the 10-minute YouTube video, Richardson holds up a machete to a stuffed frog and later a document from Red Cloud. He says the Lakota people are "being played again" by Jesuits and other Christian religions. "We're going to get rid of the religions," Richardson says. "And I'm going to use the Indian nations to start this battle."
FBI agents also watched the video and several others that Richardson posted to YouTube, according to an affidavit in support of search warrants for Richardson's fifth wheel camper and YouTube account. In the other videos he speaks about going to "light it up" in the Dakotas, mentions that he has weapons in his trailer and is "going hunting," and said he was bringing silver to "buy the Indians back."
Once Richardson arrived at Red Cloud for the open house, he was arrested and charged by tribal police officers, who found a revolver, machete and sword in this truck, according to the factual basis document. FBI agents then found two pistols and two silencers in his camper parked at the KOA Campground in Interior, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found that the silencers weren't registered.
Richardson later told FBI agents that he thought his donation was going to the Oglala Sioux Tribe, not the Jesuits, and said he was starting a crusade to cast out organized religion from all reservations, the affidavit says. He said while he wanted to speak with Red Cloud staff to tell them to cast out Jesuits from their school and organized religion from the reservation, he had no plans to harm anyone, or else he would have brought the weapons from his trailer with him. While Richardson insisted he didn't want to hurt anyone at the school, he did say he would "kill any law enforcement" that went into his home or property.
Patterson said U.S. Attorneys have prosecuted people who make threats based off their religious ideology, but its unusual for the threats to be documented on camera.