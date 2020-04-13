Man wires 'significant amount of money' in kidnapping scam, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man wired a "significant amount of money" in a realistic kidnapping phone scam, according to the Rapid City Police Department spokesman.

The man said he sent the money after receiving a phone call from someone claiming to have kidnapped his sister, said spokesman Brendyn Medina. The man said he could hear the sounds of a woman screaming and crying in the background and was on the phone with the caller throughout the incident.

Police learned of the incident when the Sentinel Federal Credit Union on Triple Crown Drive reported a robbery at 10:20 a.m. on April 9, according to a news release. Staff said a man had just gone through the drive-through to make a withdrawal from his own account and handed the teller a note mentioning a robbery that said "don't make noise."

Officers found the man parked at the Walmart on Stumer Road, the news release says. He told officers that he received a phone call earlier that day from a person with a foreign accent claiming to have kidnapped his sister and that she would be released if he sent money through a wire transfer. The man also shared that he just finished transferring the money.