Man wires 'significant amount of money' in kidnapping scam, police say

A man wired a "significant amount of money" in a realistic kidnapping phone scam, according to the Rapid City Police Department spokesman.
The man said he sent the money after receiving a phone call from someone claiming to have kidnapped his sister, said spokesman Brendyn Medina. The man said he could hear the sounds of a woman screaming and crying in the background and was on the phone with the caller throughout the incident.
Police learned of the incident when the Sentinel Federal Credit Union on Triple Crown Drive reported a robbery at 10:20 a.m. on April 9, according to a news release. Staff said a man had just gone through the drive-through to make a withdrawal from his own account and handed the teller a note mentioning a robbery that said "don't make noise."
Officers found the man parked at the Walmart on Stumer Road, the news release says. He told officers that he received a phone call earlier that day from a person with a foreign accent claiming to have kidnapped his sister and that she would be released if he sent money through a wire transfer. The man also shared that he just finished transferring the money.
Police called the man’s sister who said she was safe and never kidnapped, Medina said. That, plus the fact that the department had received a report of a similar call, made police realize this was a scam call.
Officers then called the number of the scammer which went to a foreign country and means the man will likely not be able to recover his money, Medina said.
The man may have been trying to communicate in his note that he himself was afraid and being robbed, but the teller interpreted it as a robbery threat, Medina said. Medina also said that the man didn't call his sister before wiring the money.
The man may not have been able to contact his sister if the caller was making him stay on the line.
The strange incident is a reminder not to trust strangers on the phone offering or asking you to provide money transfers, gift certificates or debit cards, Medina said. In cases where callers say a loved one is kidnapped or in harm, people should first call that person first to see if the threat is true and then contact police.
“We try to educate people to see the signs of the scam before they become a victim” because it’s very hard to track down scammers in other countries, Medina said.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
