Man, woman killed and 5-year-old boy injured in crash south of Rapid City

Two people were killed and a five-year-old child sustained life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon five miles south of Rapid City, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The 31-year-old driver of a 2018 Kia Niro and the 30-year-old woman in the front passenger seat were pronounced dead at the scene. The five-year-old in the backseat was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital, the release states.

The adults were wearing seat belts. The seat belt use of the juvenile is unclear. The crash was reported at 1:16 p.m. Sunday.

"Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Kia Niro had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Upper Spring Creek Road and South Dakota Highway 79," the release states. "The Kia drove into the intersection where it collided with a 2012 GMC Yukon which was southbound on Highway 79."

The Yukon's 16-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital, while her 14-year-old female passenger was not injured. Both girls were wearing seat belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

