A Rapid City man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old at a Keystone apartment last June could be re-released after his second arrest in recent weeks.
Maxton Pfeiffer, 19, was arrested May 1 after failing to enroll in the 24/7 drug testing program, prosecutor Stacey Wickre said at a Monday bond hearing at the state courthouse in Rapid City. Pfeiffer, who appeared in court in his striped jail uniform, was ordered April 24 to wear an ankle monitor and be drug tested three times per week after he was arrested for breaking his bond conditions by possessing marijuana.
Wickre asked Judge Jeffrey Connolly for Pfeiffer to be immediately tested for drugs and for him to be released from jail if he tests negative. Connolly agreed but made an exception for marijuana after Dana Hanna, Pfeiffer's defense lawyer, pointed out that the drug can stay in someone's system for a long period of time. If Pfeiffer is re-released, Connolly said, he must immediately enroll and begin participating in the 24/7 program.
Pfeiffer was originally arrested last June after being charged with first-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Ty Scott of Keystone. He was soon released from jail after posting a $10,000 cash-only bond.
You have free articles remaining.
More than a dozen of Scott's relatives attended Monday's bond hearing but did not wish to speak with the Journal. Before the April 24 bond hearing, the family wrote a letter to Connolly and Wickre saying that while they don't want revenge against Pfeiffer, his speeding and drug possession "is vindictive of a reckless and needless attitude."
The family wrote that Pfeiffer exhibited that same careless attitude when he killed Scott, saying the shooting was "not a simple accident."
"To simply allow (Pfeiffer), with the history he has shown, to continue as a free and reckless individual will likely result in consequences that will be regretted, if not haunting," the letter says.
Pfeiffer is expected to return to court at 9 a.m. on May 30 for a suppression hearing after Hanna filed a motion asking Connelly to throw out statements Pfeiffer made to law enforcement after being arrested in June. Hanna has said the shooting was accidental and pledges to bring the case to trial.