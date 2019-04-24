A Rapid City man accused of fatally shooting his friend at a Keystone apartment last June remains out of jail after violating his bond conditions by traveling too far and possessing marijuana.
Maxton Pfeiffer, charged with first-degree manslaughter for killing 19-year-old Ty Scott, had been out of jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond until he was re-arrested last week, said Stacy Wickre, a prosecutor with the Pennington County State's Attorney Office.
Wickre said a judge agreed to have Pfeiffer arrested for violating two bond conditions: breaking a law by possessing marijuana and leaving the 7th Circuit — Pennington, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties.
She said Pfeiffer was charged with a marijuana offense after a police officer found a "very, very small amount" of the drug when he was stopped for speeding in Pennington County. The court realized Pfeiffer left the 7th Circuit after he received a speeding ticket in the 4th Circuit — Butte, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins and Ziebach counties.
You have free articles remaining.
Dana Hanna, Pfeiffer's defense lawyer, admitted that his client violated these conditions during a hearing Wednesday in Rapid City, Wickre said.
She said she told Judge Jeffrey Connolly that she was OK with Pfeiffer's bond being reinstated as long as he set provisions to make sure Pfeiffer didn't violate his conditions again. Connelly reinstated the bond and said Pfeiffer must be drug tested three times per week and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet so the court will know if he leaves the 7th Circuit.
Wickre said she was OK with Pfeiffer being out of jail because he already spent seven days in jail after being arrested, these were his first bond violations, and "we have mechanisms in place to ensure, or to at least monitor, his actions and behavior."
Pfeiffer is expected to return to court at 9 a.m. on May 30 for a suppression hearing after Hanna filed a motion asking Connelly to throw out statements Pfeiffer made to law enforcement after being arrested in June. Hanna has said the shooting was accidental and pledges to bring the case to trial.