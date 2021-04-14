Marijuana amendment arguments will be live streamed from Supreme Court

South Dakotans will be able to tune in as lawyers make arguments before the Supreme Court that will help the justices determine the fate of recreational marijuana.

The arguments over the voter-approved Amendment A will be live streamed at 9 a.m. Mountain Time/10 a.m. Central Time on April 28 at ujs.sd.gov and keloland.com.

The public can also attend the hearing at the Capitol in Pierre, according to a news release form the Unified Judicial System. Seating inside the small courtroom will be limited, but there will be overflow seats in Room 414 where the proceedings will be live steamed.

Amendment A was approved by 54% of South Dakota voters and 59% of Pennington County voters in November. It says adults 21 and use, transport and sell paraphernalia and possess up to one ounce of marijuana.