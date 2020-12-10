Marijuana supporters say in court filing that voiding Amendment A would overturn will of the people

The lawsuit against the recreational marijuana amendment should be dismissed because voiding Amendment A would overturn the will of the people, the group behind the amendment argued in a court filing.

“The lawsuit does not identify any procedural irregularities in the 2020 general election that would support an election contest. Instead, this lawsuit seeks to overturn the free and fair expression of the voters’ will, and it should be dismissed,” an attorney for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws wrote in a response filed Monday.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller filed the lawsuit in Hughes County last month. It asks a judge to void Amendment A, which legalizes recreational marijuana and was approved by 54% of voters statewide and 59% in Pennington County.

The lawsuit claims the amendment violates the South Dakota Constitution by not following the “one-subject rule” and because it’s actually a revision instead of an amendment.