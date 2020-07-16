Martin man arrested after shooting near Farmingdale; victim airlifted to Monument Health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Martin man was arrested Wednesday evening near Farmingdale after being accused of shooting another man in the chest, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Joseph Francis Marshall, 28, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, a second DUI two warrants from Bennett County, according to a press release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call at 11:02 p.m. about a man suffering from a gunshot wound near mile marker 65 on Highway 44, east of Rapid City and near the small town of Farmingdale.

The victim — a 40-year-old man from Martin — was airlifted to Monument Health for his serious, life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that three men were driving from Martin to Rapid City when they ran out of gas and began arguing, the news release says. Marshall then allegedly shot the victim in the chest.

The shooting is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and Rapid City Police Department. ​

