A May trial date has been set for the Rapid City woman accused of fatally stabbing her nephew in December.
The trial for Lorraine Swallow, 33, is set to begin with jury selection at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20, at the state courthouse in Rapid City. Angela Colbath, Swallow's lawyer, told Judge Matt Brown during a hearing on Friday that she expects the trial to last through May 24.
Swallow is facing a charge of second-degree murder — which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison — for allegedly killing Tyrell Bull Bear, her 28-year-old nephew, during an early-morning incident on Dec. 8 in her home on Castle Heights Drive.
Swallow claimed she stabbed Bull Bear in self-defense, court records say.
Bull Bear "didn't deserve this at all," Jennifer Long, Bull Bear's aunt and Swallow's sister said after the status hearing.
Long, a 45-year-old Rapid City resident, said she was like a mother to Bull Bear and described him as a "kindhearted man."
She said Bull Bear had one son and was not married, and that he was everyone's favorite nephew.
Swallow, who remains in the Pennington County Jail on a $100,000 cash/surety bond, is expected to return to court for a motions hearing at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.