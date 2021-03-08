Meade County couple charged with gun crimes after three-hour standoff with ATF

Cook said the agents tried to enter through the front door and a kitchen window where they saw Blood "brandishing a firearm" and Mann sitting "within arms reach" of a gun at the kitchen table. The agents backed off and had the couple speak with ATF crisis negotiators on the phone and stationed outside the house.

The couple agreed to come out after nearly three hours, Cook said. Blood came out first followed by Mann, who was still hesitant to surrender.

Agents then searched the house where they found 18 firearms in various locations, including in closets, under a bed and leaning against the outside of the house, Cook testified. They also found meth and marijuana.

Patterson asked Mann to be detained pre-trial, saying she was a flight risk and danger to the community. Duffy noted that Mann was never seen holding a gun, just sitting in front of one in a house where Blood kept weapons in various locations. He said Mann was afraid of law enforcement during the standoff and asked that she be released pre-trial on condition that she stays away from Blood and lives at her home in Rapid City.