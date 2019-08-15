PIERRE | Meade County State's Attorney Kevin Krull has been appointed judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit, which includes Butte, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins and Ziebach counties.
“Kevin has a strong history of serving his community and seeking out truth,” Gov. Kristi Noem, who made the appointment, said in a news release Thursday. “His background and experience have prepared him well for this position, and I’m confident he will be an excellent judge.”
Krull said he's ready for the new position.
“In my position as state’s attorney, I have worked hard to listen to the opinions of others and evaluate those opinions with an open mind. I look forward to exercising these same practices as I serve the people of the Fourth Circuit as judge.”
Krull grew up in Watertown. He attended the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a degree in government and international studies, and the University of Florida College of Law, where he obtained his Juris Doctor.
Krull served in the U.S. Army from 1987 until 1991. From 1998 until 2002, he practiced general law and family law. In 2001, he became a part-time deputy state’s attorney.
In 2003, he became a full-time prosecutor until 2011 when he was appointed Meade County state’s attorney. In that role, he specializes in criminal prosecution and provides legal advice to the county commission and county officials.
Krull will be one of four judges in the Fourth Judicial Circuit.