Minimum security prisons halt community work programs due to COVID-19

Inmates at South Dakota’s minimum security prisons won’t be allowed to work at outside jobs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The policy goes into effect Tuesday evening, Department of Corrections spokesman Michael Winder said in an email.

The DOC operates Community Work Centers in Rapid City, Pierre, Yankton and Sioux Falls, according to its website. Low-security inmates are usually allowed to work or do community service at job sites outside the work centers during the day before returning to spend the night at the prisons. Inmates in Yankton may also work in support services at the Human Services Center, the state’s mental health hospital.

As long as inmates don’t forfeit their work release status due to disciplinary action, they will be allowed to return to their work sites once the work restriction is lifted, Winder said. Inmates who are terminated by their employers during the work restriction will be allowed to apply to new jobs.

Parolees in the Community Transition Program also live at the Community Work Centers, according to the DOC website. It’s unclear if they too are barred from community work and must also stay inside prisons.