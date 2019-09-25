KADOKA | A missing teenager from Missouri was found safe Wednesday near Kadoka after a high-speed pursuit with South Dakota authorities.
Sixteen-year-old Gabrielle Sarah Yonko was reported missing to the Edmundson (Missouri) Police Department at 10:45 p.m. Monday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
By Tuesday, the department determined it was a child abduction, and identified 26-year-old Christopher Johnson, of Breckenridge, Mo., as the suspect. The department identified Johnson as Yonko's uncle, and said he has a criminal history that includes violence, but did not include specific charges. Police issued an endangered person alert.
On Wednesday afternoon, South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 90 near Kadoka identified the vehicle and started a pursuit. Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said troopers soon discontinued the pursuit because of safety concerns.
He declined to specify how fast troopers went, saying Highway Patrol is still investigating, or how far the vehicles traveled. He said the pursuit started near Kadoka, and later in the day the vehicle was found abandoned near Kadoka. By 3:30 p.m., two people were taken into custody by the Haakon County Sheriff's office. Edmundson police said the suspect had been arrested and Yonko was safe.