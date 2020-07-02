Mission man accused of murdering man with metal bat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mission man is accused of murdering a man by beating him with a metal bat, according to court records.

Nathan Blue Bird, Sr. pleaded not guilty June 30 at the federal courthouse in Pierre to second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Blue Bird, 37, is accused of killing 21-year-old Joshua Bordeaux early on May 30 in the South Antelope community on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation. There are no documents that describe the alleged motive or circumstances of the beating.

Blue Bird, who is detained pre-trial, does not have any future court dates scheduled.

Bordeaux was killed the day after Lloyd Walking Eagle, 48, was shot near the All Stop gas station in Rosebud, according to officials with the FBI and Rosebud Sioux Law Enforcement Services.

A suspect was arrested in the Walking Eagle case, Captain Iver Crow Eagle previously told the Journal. The suspect does not appear to have been charged in federal court, which handles major crimes on reservations.

