More precise DNA testing ordered in 1983 Rapid City double murder case

Thomas had threatened his mother in the fall of 1981 and fired a gun into the ceiling, according to a 1985 Supreme Court decision. He also quickly arrived at the crime scene after not seeing his relatives for a year and was also the beneficiary of his mother’s life insurance policy.

Luna wanted to argue during his original trial that Thomas or another man was the killer, or that they worked together. The Supreme Court said the evidence against them was weak because it lacked credibility and motive, and because Thomas had an alibi. The court ruled the trial judge was right to bar evidence about them

Luna testified for 12 an hours during the trial while an FBI agent testified that hairs found in Lynn's hand didn't belong to Doug Thomas, according to Journal archives. The article does not explain how the agent came to that conclusion.

Evidence against Luna included testimony and diary entries about his abuse and threats towards his wife and the fact that he had a restraining order preventing him from visiting his wife and their infant, archives show. The couple was divorcing and arguing over home ownership and child custody issues. There was mixed testimony about whether glass fragments founds on his clothing matched broken glass in the victims’ house.