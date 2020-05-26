More than 117 Hideaway Hills residents file $75.5M lawsuit against state, county, developers

The complaint contains 14 counts —most dealing with negligence, breach of warrant and failure to warn — against dozens of entities and individuals.

The defendants include the state of South Dakota, Meade County and its commissioners and the equalization director at the time the development was approved. Title, engineering and real estate companies, plus developers, engineers and lawyers who worked on the project are also being sued.

New evidence

Everyone involved in approving and building the project was negligent to allow the use of heavy equipment and build on top of the gypsum mine since those kinds of mines are water soluble and typically built close to the surface, the complaint says. They were also negligent in not telling buyers about the “ultrahazardous” property.

The mine floor underneath Hideaway Hills is between 25-30 feet below the pavement, caver Adam Weaver previously told the Journal. But the ceiling of the mine is less than five feet below the pavement in two spots.

A new piece of evidence in the lawsuit is a disclaimer that Fitzgerald obtained from Aaron Eiesland, an attorney who represented a Hideaway Hills family in a previous lawsuit.