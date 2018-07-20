The mother of two toddlers found emaciated on the Pine Ridge reservation in 2016 has been sentenced to three years in state prison for possessing meth. This came two months after she was sentenced to three years in federal prison for violating probation.
Darcel Featherman, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance when she was arraigned at the Pennington County Courthouse on July 12. Her other state charge, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, was dismissed under her plea agreement with the county state’s attorney’s office, court records show.
Circuit Judge Craig Pfeifle sentenced her to three years in state prison, time that would run side by side with her federal prison sentence, said Deputy State’s Attorney Adam Shiffermiller.
Featherman is now detained at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre, according to the state Department of Corrections’ online database. Whether she will later be moved to a federal facility is unclear.
Featherman was under federal probation when police arrested her on March 20 after finding her in possession of drug paraphernalia with meth residue, said a Rapid City police report. She and a male companion had been at the Holiday Inn Rapid City - Rushmore Plaza lobby “bothering guests for a ride” when police came.
Twelve days earlier, she had been placed on federal probation in the case of her two daughters found nearly starved to death on the Pine Ridge reservation. She pleaded guilty to felony child abuse and neglect for leaving the 2- and 3-year-old girls under the care of her mother and sister whom she knew were unfit to care for them. The conditions of her probation included not possessing a controlled substance.
On May 18, she returned to the U.S. District Court in Rapid City and was sentenced to three years in federal prison for violating probation.
Her sister, Darshan Featherman, 31, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for felony child abuse and neglect. She is serving time at a low-security prison in Minnesota, according to the federal bureau of prison’s online database.
Her mother, Roberta Featherman, was diagnosed with progressive dementia and has been committed to a mental institution. The court believes she might never get well enough to be sentenced.
Her daughters are living with a foster family and have gained weight.