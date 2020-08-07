Motive, suspect in Monday fatal shooting still unknown

The Rapid City Police Department is still working to identify a motive or suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting.
“This is more unusual” for Rapid City, said investigations Captain John Olson. “Usually we have a better motive or a better connection between the victim and suspect.”
“At this point we are definitely asking the public to speak up in any way possible,” he said. “We’re highly interested in speaking with anybody with any knowledge of the incident."
Olson said the case can only be solved if evidence testing produces clues or if the public shares information about the incident, suspect or victim, James Donner.
Someone called 911 at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 to report that a man was bleeding and lying on the ground near Custer Street and Dilger Avenue, the department said in an earlier news release.
Police arrived and found Donner — a 39-year-old from Rapid City — had been shot multiple times in the abdomen. He died at the hospital.
Spokesman Brendyn Medina said the 911 call came in from someone who came across Donner while walking on the street so it’s not clear when exactly Donner was shot. Olson said officers spoke with nearby residents who said they heard the shooting but didn’t report it.
Olson said he couldn’t share what kind of evidence was found on the scene but said various materials have been sent to labs for forensic testing.
He said officers have interviewed people who know Donner but “there’s not a very evident motive right now” for why someone shot him.
The police department is asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the shooting area to check their footage to see if there's any suspicious activity between 1:45 and 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.
Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact police at 394-4131 or send an anonymous tip can by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.