Motive, suspect in Monday fatal shooting still unknown

The Rapid City Police Department is still working to identify a motive or suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting.

“This is more unusual” for Rapid City, said investigations Captain John Olson. “Usually we have a better motive or a better connection between the victim and suspect.”

“At this point we are definitely asking the public to speak up in any way possible,” he said. “We’re highly interested in speaking with anybody with any knowledge of the incident."

Olson said the case can only be solved if evidence testing produces clues or if the public shares information about the incident, suspect or victim, James Donner.

Someone called 911 at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 to report that a man was bleeding and lying on the ground near Custer Street and Dilger Avenue, the department said in an earlier news release.

Police arrived and found Donner — a 39-year-old from Rapid City — had been shot multiple times in the abdomen. He died at the hospital.