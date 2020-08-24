Mount Rushmore climber found ‘on top of George Washington’s head,’ fined $1,500

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Michigan man admitted to illegally climbing Mount Rushmore after he was found “on top of George Washington’s head,” court records show.

Ayman Doppke was fined $1,500 after pleading guilty Thursday at the federal courthouse in Rapid City. Prosecutors dismissed charges of disorderly conduct and violating an area closure.

Dispatch reported “a climber being seen on Mt. Rushmore on the top of George Washington’s head” at 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 19, according to a probable cause document signed by a federal law enforcement officer.

Doppke created a “hazardous condition” by climbing an unsafe slope, falling and forcing law enforcement “to chase him,” the officer wrote.

The document does not say which agency the officer works for and does not include the officer’s full name. It’s also unclear if Doppke free climbed or used ropes, and whether he summited and descended via the front or back of the monument.

The officer went to the scene and met with a ranger who said Doppke was seen falling down a cliff and was now 100 feet below the base of the monument and attempting to scale down another cliff.