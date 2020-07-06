Mount Rushmore protest leader charged with two felonies

Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo filed the charges against Tilsen but was not the prosecutor in court.

Vargo told the Journal that he’s not aware of the specific reasons why Tilsen remained in jail when others were released. He said defendants booked into jail over the weekend and charged with crimes without a specific victim — such as disorderly conduct —may be automatically released by the jail or after posting a bond set by a judge who reviewed the case outside of court. But he said defendants accused of crimes with a victim as in Tilsen's case usually have to wait for bond to be set in court so the victim has a chance to provide input if they desire.

Vargo declined to comment about the ankle monitor request and accusations that law enforcement and his office were targeting Tilsen for his role in the protest. He also wouldn’t comment on the evidence against Tilsen but said he is the only protester charged with stealing the shield.