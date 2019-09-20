A multi-agency task force swept across the Rapid City area this week, arresting 67 people with felony warrants for violent, drug and sex crimes, law enforcement officials announced Friday afternoon.
"I want to thank all of the officers and agencies involved for removing these violent offenders from our communities and placing them in custody where they belong," Ron Parsons, U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, said at the Public Safety Building in Rapid City. "By removing people with a demonstrated record of violence from our communities, it's our intention to make the Rapid City area, the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, and all of the District of South Dakota as safe as we possibly can."
From early Monday morning through Friday afternoon, Operation Fall Clean Up snagged 67 targeted individuals with felony and state warrants and arrested 10 others along the way, Parsons said. Parsons and other officials did not yet have a list of people arrested and their specific charges.
The operation was conducted by the Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, National Park Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).
A video posted by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office shows law enforcement officers working the operation. In one instance, they knock on someone's door but the woman who answers says the person they're looking for no longer lives there. Officers search through the home and find the woman is telling the truth. In another case, they find a man they're looking for and cuff him.
Parsons said all arrests were peaceful and no one was hurt.
Also in the video are camera crews from "Wanted," a new reality series like "Cops" that shadowed marshals and deputies during the operation, said Jeromey Smith, a sergeant with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
Parsons and the eight other local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement officials at the news conference said Operation Fall Clean Up is an example of what can be achieved when agencies work together.
"That cooperation is leading to success," Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said.
Leonard Her Many Horses, a lieutenant with Oglala Sioux Tribe law enforcement, said he's personally dealt with many of the people arrested this week on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
You have free articles remaining.
"These individuals are involved in drug dealing, gun sales, burglaries, vehicle thefts, and I think it made the reservation a lot safer," he said of the operation.
Operation Fall Clean Up is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a multi-agency program that works to reduce violent, drug and gun crimes in South Dakota. No illegal guns were found during this week's operation, but more than 650 guns have been taken off the streets in Rapid City since the project launched in 2018, Parsons said. And federal prosecutions of gun crimes have increased by 50 percent, mostly in the western part of the state, during that time.
Those gun apprehensions and prosecutions have made a difference, Parsons said. In 2017, there were 50 non-fatal shootings in the Rapid City area. In 2018, there were less than 20, and the downward trend is continuing into 2019.
Law enforcement takes it "very seriously" and always investigates the origin of guns when they are used in a crime or owned by someone who's not allowed to have it, said Don Hedrick, Rapid City assistant police chief.
Such guns may be stolen, purchased in a private sale without a background check, or bought through a straw purchase when a friend (illegally) buys a gun for someone who can't own one, said Jonathan Ortiz, an ATF assistant special agent in charge based in Minnesota.
Parsons said his office takes all the gun cases it can and warned that when people are prosecuted in federal rather then state court, they will serve their entire sentence (there is no parole in the federal system) in a prison far away from South Dakota.