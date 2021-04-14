Murder charges pending in Rapid City motel killing, prosecutor says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reyna, who appeared in court through a video feed at the jail, shook his head as the prosecutor read the charges against him, which also includes providing a false name to police.

The prosecutor asked for a $100,000 cash-only bond since Reyna scored high on a bond algorithm, is charged with serious crimes and is involved with co-defendants who have pending murder charges.

The prosecutor did not say which and how many of the co-defendants are expected to be charged with murder.

The defense lawyer asked for a lower cash/surety bond. He said Reyna is from Michigan but moved to Rapid City six months ago and is looking for a job.

Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus set the bond at $100,000 cash-only and mentioned that Reyna has a no-contact order against Williams. The three other defendants also have no-contact orders but those are sealed.

The shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. on April 9 and police found Williams injured outside the motel and Vance’s body inside one of the rooms, according to police. Officers later found surveillance footage that shows two suspect vehicles leaving the scene shortly after the shooting.