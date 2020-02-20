Murder defendant: 'I thought he was going to kill me'

A murder defendant sobbed on the witness stand as she testified that her boyfriend abused her for 15 months and was attacking her moments before she killed him with a screwdriver last summer.
"I thought he was going to kill me" because he hit me with a tree branch before I passed out, Doreen Brown told a jury Thursday at the federal courthouse in Rapid City. "I didn't mean to kill Donnie," she said of her late boyfriend, Donald McMillan.
Brown, 44, is charged with second-degree murder for stabbing the 43-year-old McMillan to death outside her Pine Ridge home on June, 27, 2019. McMillan was found dying on the couch with wounds on his back and a fatal stabbing that pierced his lung and heart.
Jennifer Albertson, Brown's defense lawyer, reassured and calmed down her client several times as Brown cried so hard that it was difficult to make out what she was saying.
But Brown was calm and took her time answering questions as prosecutor Heather Sazama quizzed her on the dates of McMillan's alleged abuse, details of June 27, and the reliability of her memory and story.
"I did not do that ... I don't remember" Brown replied when Sazama asked if she stabbed McMillan in the back or chest first, and if she is the one who pulled the screwdriver out of his chest. "I can't answer to something that I don't remember."
The jury viewed photos of Brown taken after she was arrested. Brown said several faded marks on her face and arms were old bruises, but a large and darker bruise on the side of her stomach were from McMillan hitting her with the tree branch. She cried and asked Albertson to take down a photo showing two white circles on her skin that she said were old cigarette burns from McMillan.
Before listening to Brown's testimony, jurors heard from other defense witnesses — two neighbors who saw Brown's bruises and a psychologist who explained how domestic violence victims may react to threats from an abuser, court records show.
On Wednesday morning, jurors listened to opening statements from the lawyers and testimony from Brown and McMillan's family members, as well as law enforcement who responded to the scene. Sazama played police body camera footage showing Brown's arrest and McMillan slowly dying as officers waited about 20 minutes for an ambulance to arrive before driving him to the nearby hospital themselves.
That afternoon, jurors heard from a technician who tested the couple for drugs — both had meth in their system — and federal agents who interviewed Brown, Sazama told the Journal. She said the doctor who performed the autopsy testified that it was highly unlikely that McMillan could have survived the stab wound to his chest even if he had been taken to the hospital immediately. Jurors also listened to Brown's recorded interview, which Sazama said in her opening statements would show Brown changing her story as she realized how much the agents knew about the stabbing.
Sazama and Albertson will deliver their closing arguments 9 a.m. Friday.
June 27
Brown told Albertson that she and McMillan used meth on June 26 and began drinking the next morning. She said they were having a good time at first, but she left when he started swearing and arguing with her. When McMillan later found her at a computer lab, Brown said, he called her derogatory names and questioned who she had been speaking to. Brown said she then hitched a ride to her cousin's house, became very intoxicated there and returned home in the afternoon.
She said McMillan met her at the front porch and questioned who the man was who gave her a ride before beating her with a tree branch.
"I don't know what made him so mad ... I wish I knew what I said" that made him angry, Brown said.
Brown said she was hit on her side so hard that she thought McMillan would kill her and she then blacked out.
"I guess," Brown said when Albertson asked if she grabbed a screwdriver on the ground. "I was trying to protect myself."
Brown said the next thing she remembers was waking up near a church. She said she went to her cousin's house but doesn't remember what she told him and his girlfriend.
The cousin testified Thursday that Brown said she had stabbed McMillan, while the girlfriend testified that Brown said she stabbed him six times after being hit with a tree branch.
Brown said the girlfriend drove her back home where she found McMillan snoring on the couch. She said the girlfriend called the police and she left because she thought she would be taken to jail for being drunk (drinking is illegal on the Pine Ridge Reservation). McMillan was gone when she returned, Brown said, and she went to bed because she assumed he was arrested for drinking and domestic violence.
You have free articles remaining.
She said she was sill drunk when officers came to arrest her. Brown said they didn't explain what she was being charged with or answer questions about where McMillan was as they took her to the hospital to make sure she was able to be booked into jail.
Brown said she was surprised to watch body camera footage where she said "I killed the (expletive)" as she left the hospital because she only learned McMillan died when federal agents told her during an interview later that night.
"I was shocked ... I felt sick, it couldn't be true," Brown said.
During cross-examination, Brown told Sazama that her memory is poor when she's drunk, and she's hallucinated images and voices while withdrawing from alcohol in the past.
"I guess," Brown said when asked if she remembered what McMillan did to her that day but not what she did to him.
"I don't really remember" if I was hit with a tree branch, piece of wood, club or some other wooden item, Brown said when asked if she was positive about the weapon used in the incident.
Past behavior
Brown also testified about McMillan's alleged history of abuse and that she began heavily drinking in 2015 to numb the emotional pain of losing her daughter and a close cousin within a year.
Brown said she loved McMillan, whom she began dating in March 2018, because he was nice when he was sober, would keep her warm, made sure she had food, and brought her water since her trailer had no running water or electricity.
After the first time McMillan hit her, Brown said, she believed his apology and promise that he wouldn't hurt her again.
That promise wasn't kept, she said.
"There's a lot of times that he hit me," Brown said. "I just didn't keep track" of the exact number of incidents.
But Brown said the abuse sent her to the hospital for stitches and other treatment six or seven times and that she was once flown to the Rapid City hospital after she threw up blood after McMillan punched her in the stomach.
When she was at the hospital, Brown said, she sometimes admitted she was abused, but nurses didn't call 911 or refer her to domestic violence services and other times made up stories about her injuries. When police were called she would be jailed for being drunk. She wasn't asked whether officers asked about her injuries, offered help or charged McMillan with domestic violence.
"I don't know," Brown said when questioned why she didn't seek help and leave the relationship. "I didn't want him to be in trouble. I didn't want him to go to jail."
McMillan would twist her arm around, choke her, and hit her in the face, back and body but always apologized, Brown said.
"There you are my love, my sweetheart," she recalled him saying when she woke up after blacking out from being choked. He hugged me after the abuse, "it was like he was comforting me."
One time after she woke up from drinking in September 2018, Brown said, she found that McMillan had taken off her clothes and was having sex with her. She said he punched her, flipped her over and raped her when she told him to stop. Brown said her aunt later called 911 and McMillan was arrested after she did a rape evaluation at the hospital.
Brown said she was later jailed for a DUI and one day she was taken to tribal court, thinking it was for her DUI case. But she was there for the rape case without any warning or preparation from the prosecutor. Brown said she started telling the judge the truth but later recanted — saying she made up the story because she thought it could prevent her from going to jail for drinking — because she didn't want him to be incarcerated.
"I feel ashamed, I feel bad," that I lied, Brown said through heavy tears.
Brown said she never started the fights with McMillan but did act in self-defense.
"I did fight him back, but I wasn't the one who threw the first punch," she said.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.