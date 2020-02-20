Murder defendant: 'I thought he was going to kill me'

"I don't know," Brown said when questioned why she didn't seek help and leave the relationship. "I didn't want him to be in trouble. I didn't want him to go to jail."

McMillan would twist her arm around, choke her, and hit her in the face, back and body but always apologized, Brown said.

"There you are my love, my sweetheart," she recalled him saying when she woke up after blacking out from being choked. He hugged me after the abuse, "it was like he was comforting me."

One time after she woke up from drinking in September 2018, Brown said, she found that McMillan had taken off her clothes and was having sex with her. She said he punched her, flipped her over and raped her when she told him to stop. Brown said her aunt later called 911 and McMillan was arrested after she did a rape evaluation at the hospital.

Brown said she was later jailed for a DUI and one day she was taken to tribal court, thinking it was for her DUI case. But she was there for the rape case without any warning or preparation from the prosecutor. Brown said she started telling the judge the truth but later recanted — saying she made up the story because she thought it could prevent her from going to jail for drinking — because she didn't want him to be incarcerated.