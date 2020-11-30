Murder suspect was fighting with 19-year-old victim when he shot him, affidavit says

A judge set a $100,000 cash-only bond Monday for a murder suspect who admitted to shooting the victim at a home south of Rapid City, according to an affidavit.
Jason Ray Sharp, 43, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Ocean Sun Eberlein, 19, last Tuesday. The shooting occurred at the mobile home Sharp lives at at the Happy Holiday Resort on Highway 16, according to court records.
Eberlein knew Sharp because his mother is dating him, his mother told the Journal.
Sharp appeared Monday at the Pennington County Court for his initial appearance via a video feed from the Pennington County Jail.
A defense lawyer said Sharp has congestive heart failure and provides financial support to five children but did not request a specific bond amount. Magistrate Judge Marya Tellinghuisen set Sharp's bond at $100,000 cash-only after citing the serious nature of the crime.
Sharp will enter a plea during an arraignment if probable cause is determined through a preliminary hearing or grand jury.
What follows is in a Nov. 25 probable cause affidavit signed by an investigator with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office:
Dispatch received at least two calls around 10:26 p.m. on Nov. 24 about the shooting. One dispatch operator could hear a woman screaming, "you shot my son!" A second caller explained that she saw a fight before someone asked her to call 911.
Deputies arrived to find Eberlein unresponsive and with a gunshot wound. Medics brought Eberlein to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A deputy asked people at the scene who shot Eberlein and Sharp was detained in a patrol car after responding, "I did."
One of the 911 callers told deputies that she saw Eberlein and Sharp fighting in a driveway and she heard a gunshot after they were out of her view. She said she called the police after hearing a woman frantically yelling and asking for someone to call 911.
The investigator arrived at the scene to tell Eberlein's mother that her son had died. She explained that Eberlein and Sharp did not have a good relationship and had been "squabbling" with each other that day. She said Sharp was intoxicated and yelling throughout the evening because he was upset about Joe Biden winning the election.
The mother said Sharp eventually charged at and tackled Eberlein outside the house, and Eberlein kicked at Sharp with his feet. She was heading back to the home when she heard a gunshot. She then saw that Sharp was holding a rifle and he began to apologize to her.
Sharp was taken to the Public Safety Building where he agreed to be interviewed and said he was regretful of his actions. He said he remembered a physical fight and getting up from the ground before telling Eberlein the fight was over. Sharp said Eberlein was heading toward him so he retrieved his rifle and fired two rounds towards Eberlein. He said Eberlein does not own any weapons.
