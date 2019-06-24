A Native American federal prosecutor and tribal liaison has earned a national award for his work with South Dakota's Native communities, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office in South Dakota.
Troy Morley, member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, was given the Director’s Award for Superior Performance in Indian Country by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and James Crowell, IV, director of the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys during a June 20 ceremony in Washington D.C.
"Troy Morley serves as a strong, dedicated, and essential Native American role model for federal prosecutors in Indian Country, the communities we serve, and the victims we seek to protect," Ron Parsons, U.S. Attorney in South Dakota, was quoted as saying. "I am very pleased, though certainly not surprised, that his stellar performance has been recognized with this coveted award."
"Morley's outreach to tribal communities has been pivotal in strengthening the District’s ties with tribal law enforcement officers, tribal courts, tribal social service agencies, and tribal decision makers," the news release says. "His body of work, including both zealous prosecutions and his tribal liaison outreach, exemplifies the very best of the Department of Justice's efforts in Indian Country. His status as an enrolled member of a federally recognized Indian tribe enhances his ability to build bridges and promote cooperation among all levels of federal, state, and tribal law enforcement."
You have free articles remaining.
Morley joined the U.S. Attorney's Office in Pierre in 2012. He focused on violent crimes on the Standing Rock Reservation until 2017 when he began prosecuting similar cases on the Crow Creek and Lower Brule reservations.
"He has been an exemplary prosecutor, winning convictions and long prison sentences for murderers, child molesters, online predators, and domestic abusers," the release says.
After becoming the district's tribal liaison in 2015, Morley created working groups with North Dakota and South Dakota to create re-entry plans for formerly incarcerated people returning to tribal communities and worked with tribal officials to pilot domestic violence jurisdictions. He helped select attorneys assigned to the Standing Rock, Sisseton-Wahpeton, Flandreau and Rosebud reservations and has worked with those attorneys to identify and prosecute repeat domestic abusers.
In his free time, Morley mentors youth at the Pierre Indian Learning Center.