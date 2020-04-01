Nearly complete human skeleton found at Rapid City golf course

A nearly complete human skeleton and other evidence was found Tuesday along a creek at a Rapid City golf course.

The Rapid City Police Department shared these details Wednesday afternoon after saying Tuesday evening that officers had found possible human remains.

It could take several months for labs to confirm the identity, time and cause of death, the department said.

“It’s important to recognize that the forensic testing needed in this case will not be an overnight process,” Captain John Olson, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, said in a news release. “We will be utilizing several different forensic testing labs across the country, and the current COVID-19 situation can have an adverse effect on the ability of these labs to obtain test results in a timely matter.”

The skeletal remains appear to belong to an adult, the news release says.

