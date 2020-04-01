Nearly complete human skeleton found at Rapid City golf course

A nearly complete human skeleton and other evidence was found Tuesday along a creek at a Rapid City golf course.
The Rapid City Police Department shared these details Wednesday afternoon after saying Tuesday evening that officers had found possible human remains.
It could take several months for labs to confirm the identity, time and cause of death, the department said.
“It’s important to recognize that the forensic testing needed in this case will not be an overnight process,” Captain John Olson, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, said in a news release. “We will be utilizing several different forensic testing labs across the country, and the current COVID-19 situation can have an adverse effect on the ability of these labs to obtain test results in a timely matter.”
The skeletal remains appear to belong to an adult, the news release says.
Department spokesman Brendyn Medina said the person died long enough ago that the body had decomposed until only bones were left. He said other physical evidence was found at the scene but couldn't say what that was due to the ongoing investigation.
The skeleton was discovered by a groundskeeper at the Rapid City Elks Golf Course on Jolly Lane who called police around 3 p.m. Tuesday after discovering what appeared to be a human skull near Rapid Creek.
“On further inspection, police determined the skull to be real,” the release says.
The Criminal Investigation Division was then called to the scene where it searched the area, found “most of the skeletal remains,” and stored them as evidence.
The Journal arrived at the scene around 8:15 p.m. as the investigation was wrapping up and saw officers working under flood lights to collect evidence and take photos near the creek, which is densely lined with trees. Officers used equipment such as shovels and screens to sift through water.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is also helping with the case and the police department will provide updates as they become available.
