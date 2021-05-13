Nebraska sheriff fined for refusing to jail Rapid City man accused of rape, kidnapping

A Nebraska sheriff has to pay $750 but will serve no jail time after he was convicted of misconduct for refusing to jail a Rapid City man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman.
Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey impeded officers looking for Jesse Sierra since they "had to deal with an irate sheriff that night," a prosecutor said during a Wednesday sentencing hearing in Chadron. Dailey caused a "turf war," which is something that can lead to mistakes in safety and decision-making, the prosecutor also said.
"I don't get (expletive)-slapped by anybody. I'm Sheriff Karl Dailey," he said at one point, according to Nebraska Public Media.
In the end it was the victim's family, not police, who found, tackled and detained the suspect.
Judge Randin Roland, who previously found Dailey guilty of official misconduct after a two day trial, fined the sheriff $750 and ordered him to pay court costs during the hearing, which was attended by Dailey, his wife and some of his deputies. Dailey was facing up to 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The judge ordered a 60-day delay in implementing the sentence since Dailey plans to appeal his conviction.
Dailey refused to receive Jesse into the Dawes County Jail on July 21, 2019, because he was mad that the Nebraska State Patrol began working the case before notifying him about it, the prosecution argued during the bench trial. The sheriff also had an ongoing feud with the former Chadron police chief.
Dailey argued he has discretion over who to accept into the jail.
Jesse and his brother, Dustin Sierra, are accused of kidnapping and raping a woman from Rapid City through the Pine Ridge Reservation to Nebraska over the course of nine days that month.
The 35-year-old allegedly dropped the victim off at a Chadron hospital before he was arrested. He was jailed nearly two hours away after Dailey refused to accept him.
Jesse is charged in Nebraska state court with first-degree sexual assault, strangulation and false imprisonment. He and Dustin, 37, are both detained at the Pennington County Jail to face kidnapping, physical abuse and sexual assault charges in federal court in Rapid City.
Corey O'Brien, a prosecutor with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, said Wednesday that his office charged Dailey with misconduct because it was clear he knowingly violated his legal obligation to jail Jesse. He said he also considered charging the sheriff with obstructing law enforcement but realized that wouldn't work since he didn't physically get in anyone's way.
If we can't turn a blind eye to an ordinary citizens, we can't turn a blind eye to a sheriff, O'Brien said. No one is above the law and Dailey should apologize to law enforcement and the people of Dawes County.
Dawes County deputies were part of the search party for Jesse and Dailey and wasn't the only sheriff to refuse to jail him, defense lawyer Charles Brewster said in court. The Box Butte and Sheridan county jails also refused to accept Jesse.
Brewster said Dailey has worked in law enforcement since 1976 and has been re-elected sheriff every four years since 1987. The sheriff has no criminal history, cooperated with the investigation and encouraged deputies to provide statements.
Dailey, his wife and his deputies did not make any statements during the hearing.
Judge Roland recognized Dailey's commitment to law enforcement and lack of criminal history but said the sheriff showed distaste for other agencies and officers, which clouded his judgement that night.
