Nebraska sheriff fined for refusing to jail Rapid City man accused of rape, kidnapping

The judge ordered a 60-day delay in implementing the sentence since Dailey plans to appeal his conviction.

Dailey refused to receive Jesse into the Dawes County Jail on July 21, 2019, because he was mad that the Nebraska State Patrol began working the case before notifying him about it, the prosecution argued during the bench trial. The sheriff also had an ongoing feud with the former Chadron police chief.

Dailey argued he has discretion over who to accept into the jail.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jesse and his brother, Dustin Sierra, are accused of kidnapping and raping a woman from Rapid City through the Pine Ridge Reservation to Nebraska over the course of nine days that month.

The 35-year-old allegedly dropped the victim off at a Chadron hospital before he was arrested. He was jailed nearly two hours away after Dailey refused to accept him.

Jesse is charged in Nebraska state court with first-degree sexual assault, strangulation and false imprisonment. He and Dustin, 37, are both detained at the Pennington County Jail to face kidnapping, physical abuse and sexual assault charges in federal court in Rapid City.