Neighborhood residents help police find suspects in Rapid City burglary spree

Civilians helped detain a suspect and assisted police in locating two others last week who are accused of orchestrating a Rapid City burglary spree since October.

“Information and evidence gathered in the investigation” lead the Rapid City Police Department to believe the three men are responsible for “a lot of” the more than 40 burglaries that have targeted a neighborhood just north of the Horace Mann elementary school and park since November, according to spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Officers started noticing in December that there had been a large number of residential and vehicle burglaries in the area of Space Avenue, Galaxy and Minuteman drives, and North 7th Street, Medina said. Officers set up a burglary task force and realized there had been more than 40 reported burglaries in the area stretching back to Oct. 1. The task force increased the amount of marked and unmarked police cars patrolling the area at night.

Someone called 911 around 9:45 p.m. Thursday to report a burglary in process at a home on the 1500 block of Space Avenue, according to a news release from the department.