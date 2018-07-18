A federal grand jury has approved four charges against a New Mexico man in a fatal shooting on the Pine Ridge reservation in June.
Palani Bull Bear, 19, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges of second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Bull Bear of Albuquerque, N.M., is accused of killing Brycee Red Owl, 19, during a confrontation in Kyle on the night of June 27. Bull Bear allegedly also shot at Red Owl’s companion, Tolin Gregg, who escaped unharmed.
According to an FBI statement submitted in court, Bull Bear encountered Red Owl and at least one other man on horseback near Angel’s gas station in Kyle. The men on horseback were reportedly “drunk and acting stupid,” and an argument broke out.
Bull Bear told an FBI agent he got mad and fired two rounds of his .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol in the air. Bull Bear said the men on horseback appeared to be coming toward him, so he ran down a dark alley. After catching up to Bull Bear, Red Owl reportedly attempted to grab Bull Bear’s shirt near the shoulder area.
Bull Bear fired at least two rounds and admitted striking Red Owl in the torso, the FBI said. Bull Bear said also that he fired several rounds in Gregg’s direction. Red Owl was found dead with gunshot wounds to the chest, wrist and back.
Red Owl’s mother, Dorothy Nelson, said her son was an avid equestrian and had been riding around the housing in Kyle for years without trouble. “No one bothered him,” she said in an interview. “He minded his own business, and people minded their own.”
Red Owl, along with his girlfriend and 8-month-old son, had been living with Nelson. She last saw him around 6 p.m. of the night he died and knew he was going to ride around town with Gregg.
Around 11 p.m., she said Gregg rushed back to her house on a wounded horse and said: “Someone’s shooting at us. Go look for Brycee. He’s lying on the ground somewhere.” She was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when her son’s horse reappeared with blood all over it.
Nelson said her two daughters-in-law heard the initial gunshots, saw Red Owl and Bull Bear come near the house, then disappear from view. They didn't suspect something was amiss. The women didn’t see the shooting, which Nelson said happened about a quarter of a mile from her house.
She has asked Gregg what happened that night but he apparently didn’t want to talk beyond repeatedly saying sorry.
Nelson said Red Owl, the third of her five children, had been working on getting his high school diploma through an online program with the Little Wound School in Kyle. He was expecting to graduate next year.
Bull Bear is temporarily detained at the Pennington County Jail while waiting for a detention hearing on Wednesday. He is tentatively scheduled for trial in September and is represented by the Federal Public Defender's Office.
Second-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of life in prison; his alleged firearm offense, anywhere from 10 years to life. Attempted murder is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and assault with a dangerous weapon, up to 10 years.
Red Owl’s killing was the second homicide on Pine Ridge so far this year, according to the FBI. Both were shooting deaths.