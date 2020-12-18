New Mexico man sentenced for killing Kyle man on horseback

A New Mexico man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting two men —one fatally — who were riding horses in 2018 in Kyle.
Palani Bull Bear, 22, was sentenced last week at the federal courthouse in Rapid City after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and firing a gun during a crime of violence for killing 19-year-old Brycee Red Owl and shooting at Tolin Gregg.
Red Owl would have turned 22 on Friday, said his mother Dorothy Nelson.
Bull Bear, who was 19 at the time of the June 2018 killing, faced a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison for the manslaughter charge while the firearm charge carried a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
He was originally indicted on charges of second-degree murder, the firearms charge, assault with intent to commit murder, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Bull Bear was also sentenced to 6.5 years for robbing $2,059 from an Albuquerque bank the month before the shooting. He will serve both sentences at the same time.
Nelson said she and Gregg were upset about the plea deal and thought Bull Bear deserved more time in prison.
Red Owl was the middle child in a family of five children, Nelson said.
“He was a good kid, he minded his own business,” she said.
Red Owl owned multiple horses, broke them in himself, and participated in relay and mile-long horses races on the reservation, Nelson said. He also liked to play football, basketball and baseball.
Nelson said she was very close with Red Owl, who brought her gifts and chatted with her during their morning coffee ritual.
“Every morning I would get up and he would be my coffee partner,” she said.
Red Owl was working on finishing his high school degree while caring for his girlfriend and their infant son named Brycee, Jr. who is now three.
“He was really involved in being a good dad. He bought everything, supported the baby and the mom,” Nelson said.
What follows is from the factual basis documents signed by Bull Bear:
Bull Bear was living in Albuquerque but had recently returned to his home town of Kyle to attend his family’s annual cultural ceremonies when he came across Red Owl and Gregg in Kyle on the evening of June 27, 2018.
He approached Red Owl and Gregg, who were riding horses, and the group soon began arguing. Bull Bear pulled out his semiautomatic pistol and fired two rounds into the air.
Red Owl and Gregg began to chase Bull Bear, who ran behind homes in the Kyle housing area, and Red Owl tried to grab Bull Bear’s shirt while riding his horse.
Bull Bear then shot twice at Red Owl “during this sudden quarrel and heat of passion,” the document says.
Red Owl slumped forward, fell off his horse and later died. Bull Bear fired two shots at Gregg but instead hit his horse.
The horse, named Smooches, had to be euthanized, Nelson said.
The bank robbery occurred on May 21, 2018, at a Bank of America in Albuquerque, where only one teller was working.
Bull Bear handed the teller a bag and note that said “If you don't, I will find you and hurt you. No GPS trackers, no dye packs, do not alert anyone, give me $20,000.”
“You’re already pressing it,” Bull Bear told the teller when she pressed the panic button.
The teller saw Bull Bear pull his jacket back, revealing a semiautomatic handgun, before she placed the $2,059 in the bag.
The FBI posted surveillance photos of Bull Bear in June 2018 and received a tip the next month that he was the bank robber and was being held in South Dakota for the shooting.
