New Mexico man sentenced for killing Kyle man on horseback

Nelson said she and Gregg were upset about the plea deal and thought Bull Bear deserved more time in prison.

Red Owl was the middle child in a family of five children, Nelson said.

“He was a good kid, he minded his own business,” she said.

Red Owl owned multiple horses, broke them in himself, and participated in relay and mile-long horses races on the reservation, Nelson said. He also liked to play football, basketball and baseball.

Nelson said she was very close with Red Owl, who brought her gifts and chatted with her during their morning coffee ritual.

“Every morning I would get up and he would be my coffee partner,” she said.

Red Owl was working on finishing his high school degree while caring for his girlfriend and their infant son named Brycee, Jr. who is now three.

“He was really involved in being a good dad. He bought everything, supported the baby and the mom,” Nelson said.

What follows is from the factual basis documents signed by Bull Bear: