New Mexico man to plead guilty for killing Kyle man on horseback

He approached Red Owl and Gregg who were riding horses near Lil’ Angel’s, a gas station and convenience store in Kyle and the group soon began arguing. Bull Bear then pulled out his gun, a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol, and fired two rounds into the air.

Red Owl and Gregg began to chase Bull Bear, who ran behind homes in the Kyle housing area, and Red Owl tried to grab Bull Bear’s shirt while riding his horse.

Bull Bear then shot twice at Red Owl “during this sudden quarrel and heat of passion,” the document says.

Red Owl slumped forward, fell off his horse and later died. Bull Bear then fired two shots at Gregg but instead hit his horse.

An autopsy found that Red Owl was shot at his wrist but the bullet entered his chest, cutting through his left lung before striking his heart and settling in his right lung. The second bullet entered his upper back left, hitting subcutaneous and muscle tissue.

Red Owl’s mother, Dorothy Nelson, told the Journal at the time that her son was an experienced horseback rider who minded his own business. He had a girlfriend and eight-month-old son and was working on completing his high school diploma.

Nelson said Gregg arrived at her home around 11 p.m. that night on a wounded horse to tell her that he and Red Owl had been shot at. Her son’s horse — covered in blood — arrived at her home as she was calling 911.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.