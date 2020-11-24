New suspect identified in Rapid City casino robbery

The Rapid City Police Department has identified a new suspect in a Sunday morning armed robbery and assault at a casino.

Police are trying to find Damen Long Soldier, a 19-year-old from Rapid City, the department said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police at 605-394-4131 or send an anonymous tip by texting ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411. People should not approach Long Soldier because he's believed to be armed, police say.

Happy Jacks Casino on Cheyenne Boulevard was robbed by an armed man around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, the department said in Monday news release. Police spoke with the clerk who said a man entered the casino with a handgun, grabbed her, brought her to the register and demanded money. The man wasn’t able to access the register but assaulted the clerk and took some of her property. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

