New suspect identified in Rapid City casino robbery

The Rapid City Police Department has identified a new suspect in a Sunday morning armed robbery and assault at a casino.
Police are trying to find Damen Long Soldier, a 19-year-old from Rapid City, the department said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police at 605-394-4131 or send an anonymous tip by texting ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411. People should not approach Long Soldier because he's believed to be armed, police say.
Happy Jacks Casino on Cheyenne Boulevard was robbed by an armed man around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, the department said in Monday news release. Police spoke with the clerk who said a man entered the casino with a handgun, grabbed her, brought her to the register and demanded money. The man wasn’t able to access the register but assaulted the clerk and took some of her property. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
The woman and police described the suspect as a man in his late 20s to early 30s who was wearing dark pants, a gray mask, and a pink and purple hooded sweatshirt. They said he was seen with a light-colored late 2000s body-style Mercury Milan with damage to the front bumper.
The department then shared surveillance photos of a man they called the suspect and his car with the media and on its social media accounts. The department announced Tuesday morning that officers spoke with that man and determined he is not the suspect.
The victim's description of the suspect matched the man in the surveillance footage but police learned that her description was inaccurate after speaking with the man and doing a closer review of the surveillance footage, spokesman Brendyn Medina said.
"We firmly believed at the time that that was our suspect" and now "want to make it right," he said.
Police identified Long Soldier as the suspect after a more detailed review of the footage that showed him committing the robbery and assault, Medina said.
