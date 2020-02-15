New Weber indictment dismissed at prosecutor's request

A new child sexual abuse indictment against a former pediatrician with the Indian Health Service has been dismissed days after he received multiple life sentences for committing similar crimes against four victims in Pine Ridge.

Stanley Patrick Weber, 71, was indicted in August 2019 on two charges of sexually abusing a child between the ages of 12 and 16 in Pine Ridge between 1998-2005.

The indictment came as he was awaiting trial for other charges in South Dakota and already serving an 18-year sentence for sexually abusing two Native American boys from the Blackfeet Reservation while working at the IHS in Browning, Montana, before he was transferred to Pine Ridge.

