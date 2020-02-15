You are the owner of this article.
New Weber indictment dismissed at prosecutor's request
Weber trial

Stanley Patrick Weber is pictured in this passport photograph from the 1990s. 

 Photo courtesy public records

A new child sexual abuse indictment against a former pediatrician with the Indian Health Service has been dismissed days after he received multiple life sentences for committing similar crimes against four victims in Pine Ridge. 

Stanley Patrick Weber, 71, was indicted in August 2019 on two charges of sexually abusing a child between the ages of 12 and 16 in Pine Ridge between 1998-2005. 

The indictment came as he was awaiting trial for other charges in South Dakota and already serving an 18-year sentence for sexually abusing two Native American boys from the Blackfeet Reservation while working at the IHS in Browning, Montana, before he was transferred to Pine Ridge. 

Weber was sentenced Monday at the federal court in Rapid City to five life sentences, plus 45 years, for sexually abusing four Native American boys over a 12-year period in Pine Ridge. 

Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday asking Judge Jeffrey Judge Viken to dismiss the newer indictment, a request they made "in close consultation with the alleged victim."

"Both the interests of justice and judicial economy make dismissal appropriate in light of the defendant’s lengthy consecutive federal prison sentences, including five consecutive life sentences, imposed in separate matters in both the District of South Dakota and District of Montana,'" the motion says.

Viken granted the motion on Thursday and said the indictment could be brought back at a later date. 

It's unclear when Weber will be transferred from the Pennington County Jail to a federal prison. 

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

