New website lets public search SD court dates

A new government website allows the public to use any computer to search for upcoming court dates and other information about South Dakota criminal and civil cases.

The “Unified Judicial System is pleased to announce that it has expanded access to state court record information by providing an online portal available to the public,” the department said in a Tuesday news release.

Before the creation of the eCourts portal, the public and media had to call a clerk or use a computer at a courthouse to look up court dates and other information.

People can create their free account at ecourts.sd.gov and add cases to their “favorites” for easy tracking.

Cases can be searched by case number, name or date of birth. If you search by name or date of birth the portal brings up a list of cases. You can then copy and search for the correct case number.

Each case number brings up a case summary with: