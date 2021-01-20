New York City man arrives in Rapid City five months after being accused of murdering three people

“He was my protector” and “always encouraged me to continue my schoolwork,” she said of her brother, who she described as a father figure in her life.

“He was goofy, he was always happy,” but he also talked about serious things, Jo’ella said. Red Willow loved basketball ever since he played for Horace Mann Elementary School and up until he joined an adult league. He also enjoyed traveling, bowling, spending time at the lake and attending cookouts.

Red Willow had worked in construction and was working on his GED at the time of his death, Jo’ella said.

“He just wanted to get back on track. He wanted to be a strong male figure for his family and he wanted to be a more present dad, he wanted to change his ways completely,” she said.

Red Willow was friends with Nagy but didn’t know Zaiser, Jo’ella said. She said she’s not sure if he knew Absolu.

Jo’ella said detectives told her mother that they don’t think Red Willow was Absolu’s target, that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was shot in the face and collarbone while sitting in the passenger seat. She said the detective called the shooting a drug deal gone wrong, but that her brother was not the buyer or seller.