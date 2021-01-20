New York City man arrives in Rapid City five months after being accused of murdering three people

A New York City man made his first appearance at the Pennington County Court on Wednesday, nearly five months after he was accused of murdering three people in Rapid City.
Arnson Absolu, 36, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for killing Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy and Dakota Zaiser.
If convicted, he will be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo said a judge will give his office a deadline to decide whether or not it plans to pursue the death penalty if there's a conviction.
Absolu is accused of shooting Red Willow, 26-year-old from Rapid City, and Nagy, a 29-year-old from Greeley, Colorado, and Custer while they sat in a car in the Thomson Park parking lot on Aug. 24.
Absolu is accused of fleeing to New York City after the killings. He was arrested Sept. 4 in the Bronx after being charged with the double murder.
Police then learned that Zaiser, a 22-year-old from Rapid City who may have witnessed or had information about the double homicide, had gone missing. He was found dead in a forested area north of Sheridan Lake on Sept. 24. Police believed Absolu brought him there after killing him on Aug. 24 or 25 in Rapid City but have not shared his cause of death.
He was indicted on all three deaths on Jan. 6.
Some defendants waive their extradition hearing, which is a hearing to confirm the detained suspect is the same suspect wanted in another jurisdiction. Absolu chose to contest his extradition, prosecutor Stacy Wickre said in court.
Absolu was combative while jailed in New York City and while being transported to Rapid City, she added.
He “was a problem at Rikers, a problem on the way here,” Wickre said.
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said he wasn’t aware of any problems during the three-day transport.
Two deputies drove a transport van to New York City and picked up Absolu, he said. They made it to Indiana on the first day where they booked Absolu into the Fort Wayne jail. They then drove to Sioux Falls where Absolu stayed in the Minnehaha County Jail.
The group finally arrived in Rapid City where Absolu was booked into the Pennington County Jail on Tuesday morning.
Absolu made his initial appearance in court via a video feed from the jail.
“I don’t have a lawyer,” Absolu said when Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus asked if he understood his rights and charges. “No I don’t” understand, he said when asked again.
Absolu said he hadn’t had the chance to speak with a lawyer but a defense lawyer said the Pennington County Public Defender’s Office had reached out to him and he declined to speak with them.
“What did you say?” Absolu said in response to the defense lawyer.
Wickre asked Hyronimus to give Absolu no bond, which South Dakota law says can be used when there is no monetary bond that will ensure a defendant appears in court and not harm the community.
She said the no bond was needed since Absolu is accused of murdering three people, fleeing to New York City, fighting his extradition and behaving poorly in jail and during transport.
Absolu is a “danger to the community, danger to anyone he comes in contact with,” Wickre said.
“Where’s my lawyer,” my due process is being violated, Absolu said before a deputy walked him away from the podium.
Hyronimus said he would appoint a judge for Absolu, whose next step is an arraignment.
The victims
Red Willow grew up in Wanbli but later moved to Rapid City, according to his younger sister Jo’ella Red Willow.
“He was my protector” and “always encouraged me to continue my schoolwork,” she said of her brother, who she described as a father figure in her life.
“He was goofy, he was always happy,” but he also talked about serious things, Jo’ella said. Red Willow loved basketball ever since he played for Horace Mann Elementary School and up until he joined an adult league. He also enjoyed traveling, bowling, spending time at the lake and attending cookouts.
Red Willow had worked in construction and was working on his GED at the time of his death, Jo’ella said.
“He just wanted to get back on track. He wanted to be a strong male figure for his family and he wanted to be a more present dad, he wanted to change his ways completely,” she said.
Red Willow was friends with Nagy but didn’t know Zaiser, Jo’ella said. She said she’s not sure if he knew Absolu.
Jo’ella said detectives told her mother that they don’t think Red Willow was Absolu’s target, that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was shot in the face and collarbone while sitting in the passenger seat. She said the detective called the shooting a drug deal gone wrong, but that her brother was not the buyer or seller.
“It makes me angry, it makes me confused and lost because I just want the answers, I just want to know what really happened,” she said.
Zaiser’s loved ones attended and cried at the hearing but decided not to speak with the Journal.
“Dakota always had a kind heart when it came to his family and friends, always wanting to help whenever he could; making those that he cared for most laugh was a very memorable and adoring trait,” his obituary says.
Zaiser was passionate about cars and his dog, Lexie.
“You could always see Dakota and Lexie riding together in his VW Golf Car. Dakota had a gift when it came to cars and fixing them, he always ‘tinkered’ with parts and motors to learn more and figure out how they worked,” his obituary says.
Zaiser belonged to car clubs and started his own mobile detailing business in July 2019.
The Journal could not reach any of Nagy’s loved ones.
While the police department said Nagy was from Colorado, her obituary says she was from Custer. She leaves behind a son and daughter.
Red Willow, Zaiser and Nagy were three of 12 Rapid City homicide victims in 2020.
