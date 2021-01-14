New York City man indicted on three counts of first-degree murder in Rapid City

The department is classifying the murders as a double homicide plus a single homicide, Medina said. It’s not a triple homicide since officers believe the three murders were separate events.

A judge at the Bronx Supreme Court has cleared the way for Absolu to be extradited, according to Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo. The only purpose of an extradition hearing is to determine if the Arnson Absolu arrested in New York City is the same Arnson Absolu suspected of the Rapid City murders.

Defendants can be transported by deputies or U.S. Marshals via a public or private car, bus or plane, Vargo said. The defendant would be booked into a local jail for the night if the trip takes more than one day.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office can’t comment on when or how it plans to bring Absolu to Rapid City due to security concerns, said spokeswoman Kim Bloomenrader.

Absolu has a Jan. 25 court date at the Bronx Supreme Court. His lawyer did not immediately return a message asking about the hearing.

Rapid City saw 13 non-vehicle criminal homicides in 2020. Ten of the victims were killed after August and at least one other death is being investigated as a possible homicide.​

The 13 homicides more than double the six that occurred in 2019 and surpassed the previous recent high of nine homicides in 2015, according to data from the police department. Homicides fluctuated between two and 12 between 2012 and 2020.​

