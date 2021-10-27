Nick Tilsen's defense attorney accuses Pennington County state's attorney of misconduct

A judge will determine whether charges will be dismissed against NDN Collective CEO Nick Tilsen after hearing arguments Wednesday that email correspondence between the state's attorney and law enforcement amounted to misconduct by prosecutors.

Tilsen's attorney, Brendan Johnson, called Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo to the stand at a motion's hearing to ask about his decision to continue charging Tilsen with second-degree robbery and grand theft in the alternative, along with two counts of simple assault against law enforcement officers and three misdemeanors, impeding a highway, unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct, after his client participated in the diversion intake program.

Tilsen's charges stem from the July 3, 2020 protest near Mount Rushmore where President Donald Trump spoke at a fireworks celebration. About 150 demonstrators used disabled vans and their bodies to block a checkpoint in order to protest the president and monument while calling for the Black Hills to be returned to the Lakota after settlers and the federal government broke treaties and seized them.

Since his arrest, Tilsen has protested the charges. Following a diversion intake meeting on March 22 with prosecutors, Tilsen announced that the charges would be dropped after he participated in a diversion program.

Tilsen's announcement in a press conference, where he didn't apologize to law enforcement for what happened, led Vargo to withdraw the diversion program option, he said Wednesday.

Vargo said that Tilsen made false statements to the press about the charges being dropped and that was evidence of a "continuing pattern of behavior," noting that Tilsen also made an agreement in "good faith" with Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom to keep the July 3 protests peaceful and limited to one closed lane of traffic.

Johnson argued that Vargo's actions have unnecessarily drawn out court proceedings and infringed on Tilsen's right to free speech, noting that his client was allowed to make the statements to the press regarding his diversion plan without it being used against him.

Tilsen's attorneys also referred to Vargo's open letter to law enforcement, which apologizes for allowing Tilsen to go through the diversion intake process.

"As you all have seen, Mr. Tilsen's actions and statements after the diversion interview have made it clear that he is not interested in acknowledging his responsibility and is even less interested in healing the divides that exist in our community. To those of you who told me this was what would happen (particularly Sheriff Thom): You were right; I was wrong. He will not be participating in diversion," the letter states.