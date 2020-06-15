No charges for private security guard who shoved woman at Rapid City protest

The guard asks a protester if he’s ever contributed to the military before calling him a “young punk” and telling him that he served 43 years in the military.

The man then says “get the (expletive) out of here” as he uses both arms to shove the woman away. The woman stumbles but then gets between the guard and the group again, this time placing one hand on the guard’s chest.

“Leave the kids alone,” the woman tells the man before a police officer arrives by bicycle.

A man and woman seen walking across the street arrive and the woman yelled “he did not push you,” at the mother. “Yes he did, I got it on camera,” a protester responds.

The guard, man and woman are then seen walking away from the protesters, who chant “Black lives matter.” The man and some protesters yelled at each other but it’s unclear what they're saying.

Medina said police began investigating the incident after the woman told police she wanted to press charges.

He said officers believed the shove constituted disorderly conduct but did not forward the case to the state’s attorney after the woman said she no longer wanted to file charges.