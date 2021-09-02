Noem directs Unborn Child Advocate to review state's abortion laws

The state's new "unborn child advocate" Mark Miller, who also serves as general counsel to Gov. Kristi Noem, is reviewing South Dakota's abortion laws at Noem's direction. Miller's task is in response to the Texas law that outlaws most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Noem stated in a tweet that following the Supreme Court's decision to leave the pro-life Texas law in place she will be directing the Unborn Child Advocate to review the new Texas law and current South Dakota laws to ensure the state has the strongest pro-life laws on the books.

As part of her 2018 campaign, Noem promised to have an unborn child advocate on her staff, according to Ian Fury, Noem's communications director.

According to https://open.sd.gov, Miller is paid $143,360 annually to serve as general counsel on Noem's executive team and as the Unborn Child Advocate.

