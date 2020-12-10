Noem files brief in Arizona voting rights case before Supreme Court

“The 2020 election has shaken the American people’s faith in the integrity of the electoral process,” Noem said in a Thursday news release. “Fortunately, the Brnovich case presents the Supreme Court with a fantastic opportunity to restore public trust in American elections.

“In South Dakota, our election system is fair and transparent, and all states should be held to the same standard,” she said. “Our hope is the Supreme Court will set a clear precedent that upholds the powers of states to enforce neutral, non-discriminatory voting rules that apply fairly to all by supporting the petitioners.”

The Arizona lawsuit is not specifically related to the 2020 election and does not ask for votes to be thrown out like the Texas lawsuit the South Dakota attorney general signed on to earlier this week.

Ian Fury, Noem’s spokesman, declined to explain why Noem decided to intervene in this specific case and how the various outcomes of the case would directly impact South Dakotans.

“I’ll let the release and the brief itself speak to these,” he said.