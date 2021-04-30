Noem files lawsuit in attempt to hold Mount Rushmore fireworks this summer

The DOI later issued a permit to allow the 2020 fireworks, but only if the Secretary agreed that conditions in a detailed “Go/no-go checklist” were met an hour before the event.

South Dakota asked for another permit before and after President Biden was elected but his DOI sent “an abrupt” letter in March saying it won’t allow the fireworks this year due to COVID-19, tribal opposition, possible environmental harms and other reasons.

The DOI’s concerns were explained in “vague and speculative” ways, not with hard facts and examples of how 2021 conditions have changed since 2020, the lawsuit says. This violates the Administrative Procedure Act’s prohibition against “arbitrary and capricious” decisions.

For example, the lawsuit says the DOI didn’t explain how this year’s fire risk is worse than last year and hasn’t tested whether water had an increase in chemicals after the 2020 fireworks. The COVID-19 concerns don’t make sense given that no cases were traced to last year’s event, there’s now a vaccine and Biden wants this July 4 to mark “independence from this virus.”