North Dakota man identified as victim in Butte County head-on semi crash

A North Dakota man has been identified as the driver who died after his vehicle crashed head-on with a semi truck north of Belle Fourche last week.

Donald Helde, a 79-year-old from Powers Lake, died during the Feb. 11 crash. The semi was driven by Bryon Angle, a 46-year-old from Billings, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at 8:19 a.m. at mile marker 69 of U.S. Highway 85, 13 miles north of Belle Fourche.

Angle was driving the semi truck and trailer southbound when he crossed the center line and collided with Helde, who was driving an SUV.

Helde died at the scene. Angle received no injuries. Both men were wearing seat belts.

Charges are pending against Angle as the Highway Patrol investigates why he crossed the center line, said DPS Spokesman Tony Mangan.

All current information about the crash is preliminary.

