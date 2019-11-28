A Rapid City police officer is recovering from an injury he suffered after a suspect attacked him with a knife after a fiery car chase in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving.
Officers observed a car going the wrong way on St. Joseph Street and tried to make a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, the driver reportedly fled and eluded officers. Officers stopped the chase for safety reasons, but came in contact with the vehicle again on the west side of the city. When the driver allegedly fled officers again, the car went over a median at Main and Jackson streets.
That incident apparently damaged the gas tank and the car caught fire. That didn't stop the chase, though. The car sped through the Safeway parking lot and ended up near Burger King.
The flames were engulfing the car, so the male driver and female passenger along with their dog fled the scene. After a short foot chase, officers made contact with James Richmond. Richmond allegedly attacked one of the officers with a knife and cut his hand. Richmond was then taken down by taser and taken into custody.
"This was obviously a dangerous situation," said Rapid City Police Communications Specialist Brendyn Medina. Medina said the police were assisted by the Rapid City Fire Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office during the pursuit and fire.
The female passenger was also taken into custody but she reportedly refused to identify herself. The dog was also captured and the woman claimed ownership of the dog. The dog had a microchip inside and from that information, officers were able to identify the woman as Jennifer Collins. She was also arrested on outstanding warrants.
The dog was taken to the animal shelter. Richmond faces charges of aggravated assault, eluding arrest, driving under suspension, resisting arrest, reckless riving and driving under the influence.