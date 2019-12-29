Officials: Law enforcement fatally shoots man after he fired at officers, killed person inside Rapid City apartment

Law enforcement shot and killed a man after he fired at officers and killed a person inside a Rapid City apartment building Sunday evening, officials say.

"It was very dynamic, very chaotic as it unfolded," Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said during a news conference near the building at 851 East Minnesota Street.

"We're feeling very lucky that our officers that were shot at were not injured"," said Don Hedrick, assistant chief of the Rapid City Police.

Police officers, sheriff's deputies and Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of shots fired just after 5 p.m., Hedrick said.

Once law enforcement arrived, he said, a man on the second floor of the building fired at officers multiple times, hitting one of their patrol vehicles. Law enforcement then entered the building and fatally shot the male suspect.

Officers advised some residents to evacuate and told others to stay put during the incident, Hedrick said.