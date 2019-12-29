Officials: Law enforcement fatally shoots man after he fired at officers, killed person inside Rapid City apartment

Law enforcement shot and killed a man after he fired at officers and killed a person inside a Rapid City apartment building Sunday evening, officials say.
"It was very dynamic, very chaotic as it unfolded," Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said during a news conference near the building at 851 East Minnesota Street.
"We're feeling very lucky that our officers that were shot at were not injured"," said Don Hedrick, assistant chief of the Rapid City Police.
Police officers, sheriff's deputies and Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of shots fired just after 5 p.m., Hedrick said.
Once law enforcement arrived, he said, a man on the second floor of the building fired at officers multiple times, hitting one of their patrol vehicles. Law enforcement then entered the building and fatally shot the male suspect.
Officers advised some residents to evacuate and told others to stay put during the incident, Hedrick said.
Law enforcement then found a victim on the second floor of the apartment who died after medics tried to save the person's life, Hedrick said. Officials have identified the victim and will release the person's name once the family is notified. Police haven't identified the male suspect but believe he lived in the apartment.
Thom did not immediately respond to questions asking which agency's vehicle was hit, whether the suspect fired at law enforcement once they entered the building, and how many officers -- and from which agency or agencies -- shot the suspect.
There is now a "very large-scale investigation occurring" and officers are working to interview all witnesses, Hedrick said. Thom said the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations will help because the incident involved law enforcement fatally shooting someone.
DCI typically releases investigations into police shootings, and the Attorney General announces whether they were justified or not, within a month.
As of 7:45 p.m. Sunday, East Minnesota Street was blocked off between Elm Avenue and Derby Lane. Officers will be investigating the shootings throughout the night and hope to open the road as soon as possible, Hedrick said.
Hedrick said more information about the incident should be available on Monday.
