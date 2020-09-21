 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oglala man pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter for 2019 crash
top story

Oglala man pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter for 2019 crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Federal Courthouse

The Federal Courthouse in Rapid City.

 Adam Fondren, Journal Staff

An Oglala man pleaded not guilty early this month to involuntary manslaughter for a 2019 crash.

Clifford Running Hawk, 44, entered his plea Sept. 11 at the federal courthouse in Rapid City, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota. He faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Running Hawk is accused of killing Virginia Kills Crow Indian while driving in a “grossly negligent manner” near Oglala on November 21, 2019, according to his indictment. He was under the influence and speeding while driving with the victim when he crashed into an oncoming vehicle, the news release says.

Kills Crow Indian, 74, died Nov. 25, 2019, at the Rapid City hospital, according to her obituary. She left behind six children, two adopted daughters and other relatives.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment when asked why Running Hawk, who is out of jail pre-trial, was charged so long after the crash.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News