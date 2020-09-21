Oglala man pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter for 2019 crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Oglala man pleaded not guilty early this month to involuntary manslaughter for a 2019 crash.

Clifford Running Hawk, 44, entered his plea Sept. 11 at the federal courthouse in Rapid City, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota. He faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Running Hawk is accused of killing Virginia Kills Crow Indian while driving in a “grossly negligent manner” near Oglala on November 21, 2019, according to his indictment. He was under the influence and speeding while driving with the victim when he crashed into an oncoming vehicle, the news release says.

Kills Crow Indian, 74, died Nov. 25, 2019, at the Rapid City hospital, according to her obituary. She left behind six children, two adopted daughters and other relatives.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment when asked why Running Hawk, who is out of jail pre-trial, was charged so long after the crash.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

