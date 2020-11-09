Oglala Sioux president arrested in Rapid City

The president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe was arrested Saturday night in Rapid City after allegedly refusing to leave a bar after being asked to do so and fighting with private security guards.

The arrest occurred the weekend after Julian Bear Runner lost his re-election bid by a large margin. Former state lawmaker Kevin Killer earned nearly 70% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Someone from the Cheers Sports Bar on North Lacrosse street called 911 around 10:30 p.m. to report that an unwanted person — later identified as Bear Runner — was fighting with private security, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina. The business requested that Bear Runner be cited for trespassing after causing a disturbance and not leaving after being told to do so.

Officers arrived to find that security guards had detained and made a citizen’s arrest of Bear Runner for failing to vacate, Medina said