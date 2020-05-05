Oglala Sioux president charged with drunk driving, threatening man

During his campaign, Bear Runner said he’s in favor of the alcohol ban, talked about the need to prevent drugs and alcohol from entering the Pine Ridge Reservation, and spoke in favor of harsher punishments but also better treatment for users. As president, Bear Runner has spoken out against drug and alcohol use and in favor of traditional Lakota culture.

Bear Runner has most recently been leading the tribe’s COVID-19 response by creating prevention ordinances, preparing for an outbreak, and educating citizens on KILI radio. So far, there has been just one case on the reservation.

The complaint

In addition to banning alcohol, the tribe has two laws against drinking and driving, said James. Driving under the influence (DUI) is defined as having a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .05-.08% while driving while intoxicated (DWI) is defined as having a BAC of .08% or higher.

Bear Runner had a BAC of .107%, according to the complaint.