Oglala Sioux president released after being arrested, booked into jail

The president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe was arrested and booked into jail on Saturday and then released.

Julian Bear Runner was booked on May 2, according to the Community Information Portal website of the tribe's departments of public safety and corrections. His name was removed from the jail roster by May 3.

Police Chief Robert Ecoffey confirmed that the Bear Runner booked into jail is the president, but he was out of the office and didn't have the arrest report on hand to share the charges and details of the arrest.

Bear Runner confirmed in a May 3 news release that he was arrested but said that because he has not yet been arraigned, he doesn't know what he's been charged with.

"As a tribal member I am afforded due process through the courts that every one of us is entitled to," Bear Runner said in the release. "At this time, I am not able to comment on anything alleged against me. However, as president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe I do want to inform our Oyate," of the arrest and other information.