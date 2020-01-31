Oglala SiouxTribal police replacing BIA agents at Pine Ridge

OST officers will take control of the BIA's $1.3-million budget, property, equipment (weapons, vehicles, etc.), and responsibilities, which include investigating higher-level crimes on the reservation, Addington said.

Ecoffey said the BIA allocates nine positions to the reservation and nine of his officers have been promoted to detective after completing training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia. Two of them will focus exclusively on drug investigations and the department will maintain 53 officers in addition to the nine detectives.

Creating the higher-ranking detective positions will make OST-DPS a more attractive place to work since officers will have the chance at gaining new skills and a promotion, Ecoffey said.

"It basically gives us a career ladder," he said.

Ecoffey said he hopes to cut down on turnover by continuing to fill his ranks with locals who have a connection to the people they serve and are willing to live on the reservation.

Both Ecoffey and Addington said the BIA had trouble filling positions on the reservation and continue to struggle with recruiting people to serve on rural reservations across the country.